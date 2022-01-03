Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah is a priority target for Crystal Palace in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nketiah’s future at the Emirates Stadium is under the scanner as his current deal at the club will expire in the summer.

The striker has struggled for game time under boss Mikel Arteta and recently knocked back an offer from Arsenal to sign on fresh terms.

Nketiah’s situation at Arsenal has put several clubs on alert, with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen keen on agreeing a pre-contract with him, while Arsenal’s top flight rivals Crystal Palace also want to add him to their ranks.

And as it stands the 22-year-old is the player the Eagles want to add to their attacking options.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants to add more firepower to his side and the club have remained steadfast in their interest on the Arsenal starlet despite him attracting interest from abroad.

While Bayer Leverkusen are looking to snap up Nketiah for free next summer, Crystal Palace could pounce and offer him a way out of Arsenal in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether Vieira’s side will push to snare away the starlet from Arsenal before the January window slams shut.