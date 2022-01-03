Antonio Conte has indicated he has yet to hold a transfer meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, amid the club potentially looking to strengthen this month.

The current transfer window is Conte’s first opportunity to try to shape the Tottenham squad to his liking and the Italian has been assessing the players already at his disposal.

Tottenham have already been linked with a host of potential signings, but Conte is due to hold talks with the club to thrash out their transfer strategy and he indicated that those discussions have not happened yet.

“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinion”, Conte explained at a press conference.

“The club will know after I speak and decision they want to make.”

Tottenham brought in former Juventus deal-maker Fabio Paratici earlier this year and he will be charged with shaping the squad to Conte’s liking.

The Italian tactician has inspired Spurs since his arrival and put the club firmly back in the mix to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

It remains to be seen how much backing Conte will receive in January, with the Italian known to be demanding when it comes to landing his targets.