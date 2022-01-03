Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has refused to be drawn on his former charge Romelu Lukaku’s situation at Chelsea, with the Belgian currently dropped from the Blues first team squad.

Lukaku has been on the receiving end of criticism in recent days following the airing of an interview in which he publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with boss Thomas Tuchel’s system at Chelsea.

The German subsequently dropped Lukaku from the matchday squad that played out a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea are set to face Spurs in the first leg of EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and Tottenham boss Conte, who managed Lukaku at former club Inter, has refused to be drawn on the Belgian’s situation at Stamford Bridge.

“Honestly, I’d like not to speak about Romelu because Romelu’s now a player of another team”, Conte told a press conference while discussing Lukaku’s situation at Chelsea.

“I think it would be disrespectful to speak about him and Chelsea.”

Lukaku could again be dropped from the matchday squad against Spurs on Wednesday, but Conte insists that it is always better to play a team when they are at their full strength with all the players available and stressed the fans will also want to see the best players on the pitch.

“I think that it’s always a good thing to play against a team that all the players are available.

“I think for the people who watch the game I think to see the best players on the pitch.”

Lukaku is set to speak with Tuchel to sort out their differences and he could be back in the first team to face Spurs on Wednesday.