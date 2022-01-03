Besiktas have been forced to give up on their idea of signing Cenk Tosun from Everton during this month’s transfer window.

The Black Eagles are not desperate to make additions this month, but were hoping to make Tosun an exception and welcome him back to the club.

However, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Besiktas have had to shelve any idea of snapping up Tosun.

It is suggested that the striker has decided to stay at Everton and see out his contract, which expires in the summer.

Besiktas were looking for Everton to either agree to a free loan and subsidise Tosun’s wages, or reach an agreement on a mutual contract termination to allow him to return to Turkey as a free agent.

Everton are not willing to play ball though and Tosun will stay at Goodison Park.

He has struggled to force himself into the mix under Rafael Benitez this season, despite Everton’s poor form in recent weeks.

Tosun has so far managed only six minutes of football for Everton this term and has made 59 appearances in total for the Toffees during his time at the club.