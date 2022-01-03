Former Leeds United assistant Glynn Snodin has hailed Adam Forshaw for his high work rate against Burnley on Sunday in a Premier League clash and insists he did the club’s iconic number 4 shirt proud.

Forshaw has earned plaudits for the way he has found his form on the pitch since returning from a long-term injury.

The 30-year-old has had to take on extra responsibility in the middle of the park and has been slotting into a defensive midfield role in recent outings with Kalvin Phillips spending time on the sidelines.

And former Leeds assistant boss Snodin has hailed Forshaw for the shift he put in for Leeds in their 3-1 win over Burnley in a top flight clash on Sunday.

“I think Forshaw played 90 minutes in that first 45”, Snodin said on BBC Radio Leeds following the game.

“He was everywhere, was he not?

“I thought he was fantastic but yes, every man [was great].”

Snodin added that Forshaw stepped up excellently for Leeds in Phillips’ absence and did the club’s number 4 shirt proud, a shirt that has been worn by many of their best players, including the likes of legendary midfielder Billy Bremner.

“[He won the ball back so many times in the defensive midfield role] and he played it well, did he not?

“He wore the number 4 shirt of Leeds United very well today by the way, yes.

“There are some good players, who wore that shirt and I thought he wore that with pride and held his own today and I think Kalvin Phillips will go in that dressing room and he would probably be the first to the handshake.”

Phillips is not expected to return to the first team fold until March and fans will be hoping Forshaw will be able to keep on stringing together strong performances in the defensive midfield role.