Former Juventus star Massimo Mauro has revealed that he would be interested in seeing Liverpool star Divock Origi play for the Italian giants as they continue their hunt for a new striker.

Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri wants to bring in a new striker in the ongoing window and Juventus have been linked with a clutch of players.

Paris Saint-Germain man Mauro Icardi, Fiorentina’s in-demand hitman Dusan Vlahovic and Sassuolo marksman Gianluca Scamacca are all on Juventus’ radar.

Juventus have also enquired about possibility of taking Liverpool striker Origi to Turin and Mauro has revealed the Belgian is one player that he is interested in seeing in the famous black and white shirt.

The 59-year-old sees physically strong strikers that are good on the break fitting well in Allegri’s team and feels Scamacca would be a great addition, while also namechecking Origi.

“Right now I would aim for a young player, who is already capable of taking responsibility like Scamacca, who is better than Vlahovic for me”, Mauro told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport while discussing the prospect of bringing in a new striker to Juventus in January.

“He is physically big, has excellent potential and is very good on the counter-attack. I see him as a perfect [fit] for Allegri’s Juventus.

“Of course, the great unknown is [whether he can handle the] weight of the shirt, especially in such a particular year.

“Scamacca has played with Genoa and Sassuolo so far, it’s not the same thing, I’d be curious to see him in black and white.

“Another name that intrigues me is Origi”

Origi is currently sidelined owing to injury but is expected to play a key role in the Liverpool team in the coming weeks with key attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leaving for international duty.

Liverpool have been open to selling Origi in recent transfer windows but it remains to be seen whether they will agree to let him leave this month.