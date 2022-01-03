Newcastle United are in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over a final fee for Kieran Trippier and they are expected to raise their offer to seal a deal soon, according to the Daily Express.

New Magpies boss Eddie Howe is keen on bolstering his defence in the ongoing window as he looks to lead his team out of the drop zone in the second half of the season.

Newcastle’s hierarchy are determined to maintain the club’s top flight status and are backing Howe in the transfer market.

The Tyneside giants have been in negotiations with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid over their right-back Trippier.

Newcastle have been in advanced talks with the Madrid giants over the full-back’s signature and they have made the breakthrough.

The Premier League side’s talks with Atletico Madrid on a final fee for Trippier are at an advanced stage and they are closing in on their first signing under the new ownership.

Newcastle are expected to increase their offer to £25m to push through a deal for the England international.

Trippier, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, is closing in on a return to England while Howe is hoping for at least another three new signings before the windows slams shut.