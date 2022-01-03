Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys has blasted Rafael Benitez for making a signing in a position he feels Everton did not need to strengthen and thinks it shows why he should not control transfers.

Benitez is looking to make signings to inject new life into his squad in this month’s transfer window and has already brought Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko through the door at Goodison Park.

Lucas Digne is out of favour following a falling out with Benitez and could be sold by the club, amid interest from Everton and Newcastle United.

Keys though insists that Everton did not need to sign Mykolenko as their problems lie elsewhere.

He is clear in his view that the situation highlights why Benitez should not be given control over transfers and identified the Spaniard as the club’s main problem.

Keys wrote on his blog: “Benitez finally gets to spend some money and he does it on a player Everton clearly don’t need.

“This is just one reason why he should never, ever be in control of transfers and especially budgets.

“Do Everton really need a new left-back? I think it’s fairly clear their problems are elsewhere. Fact.

“Benitez is the main one. Fact.”

Everton are expected to do further business during this month’s window and are closing in on a deal for highly rated Rangers defender Nathan Patterson.