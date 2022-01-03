Glynn Snodin has insisted Leeds United need to bring in at least two players in the ongoing transfer window and stressed one of their recruits should be a goalscoring midfielder.

The Whites under Marcelo Bielsa are known to be reluctant to bring in players mid-season, but a raft of injuries to key players has seen the squad being left shorthanded in multiple outings.

Bielsa has had to rely on deploying stars out of position or on academy starlets to step up at times, but now has an opportunity to bolster his squad in the ongoing window, although the Argentine has remained coy on whether he wants new signings.

However, former Leeds assistant boss Snodin is of the view that the club need to add two more players to their ranks this month even though they do have some quality options on the bench.

While discussing Leeds’ prospects in the ongoing transfer window, Snodin said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It is nice that we have got that [pacey players like Daniel James on the bench] but I still think, it is nice that we have won today and it is against Burnley, but I still think we need them two players [in this window], if the players are alright to fit into our system and they are the right players, which Mr Bielsa will make sure of that.”

Snodin added that Leeds will want to bring in the right players that fit their style and stressed they need to bring in a midfielder that can also promise goals.

“We want the right players at this club to make us better.

“Mr Bielsa would probably want that as well but you do not just go and pick anybody.

“You have got to get the right players that you want in there and we do need that goalscoring midfield player.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will pounce for any players in the ongoing window, as they look to ensure they finish the season as far away from the drop zone as they possibly can.