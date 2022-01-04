Arsenal are set to respond to Serie A club Roma’s offer of a loan deal for star Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the next 24 hours, according to the Daily Mail.

An academy product of the London club, Maitland-Niles has struggled for game-time at the Emirates this season.

He has started just two matches for the Gunners this season in the Premier League and has not made an appearance since early November in the league.

Roma have made an offer to Arsenal to bring the player on loan to Rome, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The Gunners will respond to Roma’s offer within the next 24 hours and the indications seem to be that the negotiations are heading in the right direction.

It is believed the Gunners have cleared the midfielder to leave the Emirates in the transfer window in what could be a big boost for Roma.

If the deal does go through, Maitland-Niles will join former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in leaving London to look for game-time under Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Maitland-Niles’ deal at the Emirates runs until the end of the 2022/23 season but if he joins Roma there is the possibility that the Serie A club will take up the option of making his move permanent this summer.