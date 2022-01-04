Blackburn Rovers’ owners do not want to sell Leeds United and West Ham United target Ben Brereton Diaz during this month’s transfer window, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Brereton Diaz has been in superb form for Blackburn this season, hot on the heels of making his debut for Chile in the Copa America in the summer.

The striker has 20 goals to his name in 25 appearances for Blackburn and is a powerful force behind the club’s bid for promotion to the Premier League.

His impressive form though has garnered interest from the Premier League, with Leeds and West Ham, two clubs in search of more firepower, keen.

However, Blackburn’s owners do not want to sell Brereton Diaz as they are planning to back manager Tony Mowbray.

The Chilean’s contract with Rovers runs until the end of the season but the club have the option of extending his deal for another year.

Blackburn are currently second in the Championship table and the owners are eager to get their club promoted this season.

As such, selling a pivotal player such as Brereton Diaz might run contrary to their pursuit as, if the striker’s form so far is any indication, he has the ability to be a game-changer in Rovers’ push for promotion.