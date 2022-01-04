Tony Gallacher has revealed that he feels ready for first-team football and that was the driving force behind his decision to leave Liverpool for St Johnstone.

Gallacher made a permanent move to the Scottish club on Tuesday and departs Liverpool having been a Reds player since January 2018.

The defender leaves Liverpool having taken to the pitch nearly 50 times for the Under-23s, including nine this season, and also with a senior appearance under his belt.

Gallacher expressed gratitude for his time on Merseyside, explaining that at Liverpool he met and trained under many astute people and it helped his development as a player.

The starlet stressed however that he felt it was time for him to seek out first-team football and St. Johnstone provided such opportunity.

Speaking to St. Johnstone’s official site, Gallacher said: “I’m really excited about my move to St Johnstone and can’t wait to get started.

“I had a great time at Liverpool and I’d like to thank everyone there for looking after me and helping me to improve as a footballer and teach me so many good habits.

“I feel very lucky to have been part of a massive Football Club with so many wonderful professionals and people.

“It was an incredible education.

“But I felt the time was right to look for first-team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself at St Johnstone.”

Gallacher started his footballing career in Scotland and as he returns up north, he joins a St. Jonhstone squad that are rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table; he will be hoping to help the Saints turn their season around.