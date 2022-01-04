Rangers director of football Ross Wilson has saluted Everton for the class with which they negotiated to sign Nathan Patterson, while also insisting the Toffees are the right destination for the player.

Everton have completed the signing of the highly rated full-back from Rangers and the Gers are banking a club record fee from sending Patterson to Merseyside.

Rangers deal-maker Wilson is pleased to get the transfer over the line and had warm words for Everton and their chairman Bill Kenwright in how the discussions were handled.

“In terms of the detail of the transfer, I have been in discussions with Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright for a number of weeks”, Wilson told his club’s official site.

“It has been a pleasure to deal with Bill – a man who represents his club with genuine class.

“It is true that there were previous discussions last summer but we were always clear that in our model players will only leave at the right time and for the right number.”

Wilson also feels that in addition to the finances of the deal being right for Rangers, along with the timing of the switch, the destination is the right one for Patterson.

“Since I joined the club, I’ve been clear that we would be strong in the market and our chairman and board have been prepared to reject some significant sums for our players, whilst we have all acknowledged that we would sell the right player at the right time for the right value.

“I must say in this case also, this is the correct destination”, he added.

Patterson walks into a club in the shape of Everton now struggling after a promising start to the season and Rafael Benitez’s men have tumbled to just 15th in the Premier League table.

All eyes will be on when Patterson now makes his debut in the English top flight.