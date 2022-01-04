Everton full-back Lucas Digne has responded positively to an offer to link up with Chelsea, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Rafael Benitez’s side have just completed the signing of Nathan Patterson from Rangers, adding the full-back to fellow new arrival Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Now Everton could be set to offload Digne, who has fallen out of favour under Benitez in recent weeks.

Chelsea are keen on the Frenchman and it is claimed that Digne has responded positively to an offer to sign for the Stamford Bridge club.

Talks between Everton and Chelsea to find an agreement are suggested to be ongoing.

Landing Digne would boost Thomas Tuchel’s full-back options at Chelsea and hand him an extra possibility following an injury to Ben Chilwell.

The switch would also give Digne an opportunity to play regular football, something he may be unlikely to do if he stays at Goodison Park under Benitez.

Digne has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Everton so far this season and the 28-year-old has over three years left to run on his contract on Merseyside.