Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has revealed his club will hold talks with Arsenal over a permanent move for Gunners loan star Lucas Torreira in March or April.

Torreira is currently plying his trade at Serie A side Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal, his second temporary stint away from Arsenal having spent last season at La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder is a fixture in Serie A for La Viola and it has been claimed the Italians will look to make his move permanent by exercising the option to buy for £13m.

Fiorentina sporting director Prade has revealed that his club are delighted with how Torreira has performed on the pitch so far this season.

Prade added that the Florence outfit are planning to enter negotiations with Arsenal over a permanent move for Torreira in March or April, and stressed both clubs share a good business relationship.

“You know my thoughts very well”, Prade told a press conference.

“We are delighted with Lucas, but we still can’t talk about making his move permanent.

“We will speak with Arsenal in March, April [and they are] a club with which we have a great relationship.”

Torreira is also understood to be enjoying his spell at Fiorentina where he is clocking up regular game time, unlike under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who deemed him surplus to requirements at the club.