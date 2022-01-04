An unnamed Premier League side are rivalling Chelsea, West Ham and Newcastle United for Everton full-back Lucas Digne, according to Sky Sports News.

Digne has fallen out with Toffees boss Rafael Benitez and the Merseyside club are prepared to let him leave this month, with a £30m asking price slapped on his head.

The Frenchman is not short of admirers and Chelsea, West Ham and Newcastle are all interested in adding him to the ranks in the current transfer window.

However, there is is a fourth and so far unnamed Premier League side also looking at signing Digne.

It is unclear who the mystery club are, but they are interested in the out-of-favour Everton man.

Digne also has interest from abroad in the shape of Italian giants Napoli.

The Serie A club though only want to sign the defender on a loan deal, which Everton are not prepared to sanction.

Selling Digne would bring in cash for Everton this month, with the Toffees already having splashed out on two full-backs in the shape of Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv and Nathan Patterson from Rangers.