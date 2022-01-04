Serie A giants Inter are putting in the legwork on a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Gleison Bremer from Torino next summer.

The Brazilian’s future at Torino has come under the scanner due to interest from a big clubs in Italy and Europe.

Bremer’s performances have been noted and Tottenham are believed to be interested in signing him in the winter transfer window, as they deal with Cristian Romero’s absence.

However, Torino president Urbano Cairo recently claimed that the defender will soon sign a new contract and will not be leaving the club in January.

Inter are still pushing ahead with their efforts to sign him and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are trying to set up a deal for the summer.

The Nerazzurri are in contact with the defender’s representatives and are looking to work out an agreement for the summer.

Bremer’s potential arrival is only likely to happen if Inter manage to sell Milan Skriniar or Stefan de Vrij.

And the Serie A giants are already carrying out the legwork needed to sell one of those two defenders.

Bremer is a big target for Inter next summer and they have moved early in order to make sure they have the edge in the chase to sign the Brazilian.