Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has taken to social media to express his excitement at joining Port Vale on loan, having sealed a move to the League Two side.

The 20-year-old signed for League One side Fleetwood Town in the summer and linked up with former Whites boss Simon Grayson at Highbury.

However, the striker struggled for game time under Grayson and could only manage two more appearances, both from the bench, under his successor Stephen Crainey in the league.

Leeds cut Edmondson’s temporary stint at Fleetwood short and have now loaned him out to League Two side Port Vale.

The Valiants are gunning for promotion this term and Edmondson will now try to help them climb into League One in the remaining games of the season.

And the Leeds starlet has insisted that he cannot wait to get his stint at Port Vale going.

Responding to the announcement of his transfer to Port Vale, Edmondson wrote on Twitter: “Cannot wait to get going.”

Edmondson’s current deal at Leeds expire in the summer of 2023 and he will be hoping to find his scoring boots at the Burslem side, having struggled for goals in his recent loan spells away from Leeds.