Leeds United target Ross Barkley is not at Burnley’s training ground ahead of a potential move, contrary to claims, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Barkley has struggled for game time under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and has only a single Premier League start to his name so far this season.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he enjoyed regular game time and he has been linked with leaving Stamford Bridge again this month, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds one of the clubs credited with interest.

Chelsea’s top flight rivals Burnley are interested in a move for Barkley in the ongoing window as boss Sean Dyche looks to lead his club out of the drop zone in the second half of the season.

And it was claimed that the 28-year-old is at the Claret’s training ground ahead of a potential move to Turf Moor.

However, claims that Barkley is at Burnley’s Barnfield Training Centre are wide of the mark.

As it stands Barkley is not close to joining Dyche’s side as they continue to be embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Leeds recently beat Burnley 3-1 to put the Clarets further in the relegation quagmire and it remains to be seen if Barkley will join either side.