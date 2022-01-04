Scottish Premiership club Livingston are interested in bringing in Liverpool starlet Morgan Boyes on a permanent deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Boyes went on loan to Fleetwood Town last term in what was supposed to be a season-long loan but things did not turn out favourably for the youngster.

The young defender struggled to make an impact at Fleetwood and returned to Anfield in the January 2021 transfer window.

Boyes has fared better this season with the Reds Under-23s, playing every minute of the Reds’ last seven Premier League 2 matches.

He has now become a target for Livingston, who want the defender on a permanent basis and the starlet could leave for first team-football.

Livingston currently sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership and the switch could appeal to Boyes.

The young defender has two appearances to his name for the Liverpool first team and more than 30 each for the Under-23s and Under-18s.

Boyes’ contract at Anfield runs out in the summer and Liverpool may be looking to sell him on a permanent basis this month before he becomes a free agent in the summer.