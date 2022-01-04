Manchester United starlet Teden Mengi has revealed that fellow Red Devils youngster Tahith Chong convinced him to sign on loan for Birmingham City.

Chong went on loan to Birmingham at the beginning of the season but, after making 13 appearances in the Championship, had to return to Old Trafford due to a groin injury in early November.

Now Mengi has signed for Blues until the end of the season, as the youngster hopes to take the next step in his development as a player.

Mengi thinks being at St. Andrew’s is the best course for him right now and in his spell in Birmingham the young centre-back is hoping to get as much game-time as he can and improve as a player.

The Red Devils starlet also stated that he sought the advice of Chong and he had nothing but positive things to say about Blues, which helped convince him to come to St. Andrew’s.

Speaking to BluesTV, Mengi said: “It was important for me to try and find what was best for me, which is here at Blues and to just kick on and get as many games under my belt and improve as much as I can as a player and as a person.”

“As soon as I heard about Blues I was straight on the phone to [Tahith] Chongy and he told me it is great, the lads are great, I am going to enjoy it, everyone is a nice person, so I am just looking forward to it.”

Mengi went on loan to Derby County in last year’s winter transfer window, but like Chong had to return to Old Trafford after suffering an injury and the youngster will be hoping his spell with Blues is more successful.