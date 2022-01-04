Newcastle United star Rodrigo Vilca is increasingly likely to join Peruvian side Alianza Lima on a loan deal in the ongoing window, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old arrived at St James’ Park from Peruvian outfit Deportivo Municipal in October 2020.

Even though he is yet to play for the Newcastle senior team, Vilca has featured at Under-23s level and moved to League One side Doncaster Rovers on a loan deal in the summer to broaden his experience of the English game.

The midfielder played ten league games for Doncaster, but returned to his parent club last month at his own request.

Now Vilca is close to leaving the Tyneside giants again this season on another loan spell.

The Magpies star is increasingly likely to return to his homeland in the coming weeks to join the Primera Division champions Alianza Lima.

Los Blanquiazules are keen on adding Vilca to their ranks and they are likely to seal a deal for him in the ongoing window.

Newcastle want Vilca to gain first team experience and will be hoping he will raise his game with a spell back in his homeland.