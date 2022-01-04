Michael Ball has slammed Rafael Benitez for his decision to keep Lucas Digne on the bench in Everton’s defeat against Brighton, following having a fallout, and insists he is putting his pride above what is best for the club.

Benitez dropped Digne from the matchday squad ahead of Everton’s 2-1 win over Arsenal following a fallout between the two over the team’s set-up.

The Frenchman has since returned to Benitez’s senior squad, but remained on the bench in their 3-2 loss against Brighton on Sunday, while right-back Seamus Coleman was deployed out of position in his stead.

Ex-Everton star Ball has slammed Benitez for deciding to not bring back Digne into the first team fold against the Seagulls and insists the Spaniard is putting his own pride above the interests of Everton.

Ball added that Benitez’s has seen his stubbornness backfire on him at previous clubs as well believes the fans have lost faith in him.

“One of the most baffling decisions Rafa Benitez made for Everton’s defeat to Brighton was selecting Lucas Digne as an unused substitute”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“We’ve got a current international for world champions France in the squad but he’s not in the team.

“Rafa’s stubbornness has once again backfired on him.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened, he’s done this at previous clubs.

“He’s putting his own pride above the health of our football club.

“I think from this moment, the fans have now lost trust in him.

“We’ve got an international left-back on the bench.

“We don’t know the full story and it might be Rafa, or the board not wanting to risk Lucas with an offer incoming, but that happens in football and we’re not interested in the politics.”

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Serie A champions Inter are among the clubs interested in signing Digne from Everton and it remains to be seen whether he will leave the club in the coming weeks.