Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to make a move for Franck Kessie this month, if AC Milan are ready to sell him in the ongoing transfer window.

Kessie is out of contract with the Rossoneri at the end of the season and it seems highly unlikely that he will sign a new deal with the club.

AC Milan have been preparing for the Ivorian’s departure in the summer on a free transfer and several clubs are interested in signing him.

Amongst those sides keen on Kessie are Tottenham, with football managing director Fabio Paratici well aware of the player’s qualities.

It has been speculated Spurs want Kessie on a free transfer in the summer, but according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, they are prepared to move for him in the ongoing transfer window.

Antonio Conte wants to improve his squad in order to power his side’s bid to break into the Premier League’s top four this season.

Kessie is a player that the Spurs boss wants and the club are prepared to sign him in the ongoing window.

But a deal is dependent on AC Milan securing a replacement for him before agreeing to let the player go.

It remains to be seen whether the Rossoneri agree to take a small fee from his departure or keep Kessie to help the side in Serie A.