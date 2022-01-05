Tony Dorigo has insisted that all Leeds United players, irrespective of their position, must chip in with more goals in the Premier League this season, as that is one key area in which they are lacking compared to last term.

The Whites finished their first season back in the top flight with 62 goals to their name, a tally which was only bettered by five other teams.

However, with half of the season gone, Leeds have only managed 21 goals, although they have been missing key players owing to injury, including Patrick Bamford, their top scorer last season.

Ex-Leeds man Dorigo has pointed out that the lack of goals is one key area the Yorkshire giants need to address and stressed the onus is on all the players to chip in with contributions up top.

Dorigo added that the whole squad need to have belief in their ability to find the back of the net more often and help out the likes of Raphinha.

“Jack Harrison and Dan James both got on the scoresheet and it’s important that our other wingers chip in with goals and assists as well as Raphinha”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But it’s not only those two – I would put the onus on every single player out there to do more and chip in.

“Goals, for us, has been a problem; you only have to look at how many we have scored compared to others and also how many we have netted compared to last season.

“We are way down and lots of people need to chip in and help out.

“We are not reliant on Raphinha as we have got other forward players that can do that – it’s not only the wingers but the midfielders coming through too and the centre-halves at set-pieces.

“It goes through the whole side and that belief needs to be there.”

Having got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Burnley in the league, Leeds are now gearing up to take on West Ham United in an FA Cup clash on Sunday.