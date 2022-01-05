Arsenal are considering their options in regards to starlet Tyreece John-Jules, amid a lack of game time at Blackpool, according to CBS Sports.

John-Jules went on loan to Championship side Blackpool at the beginning of the season and the intention was for him to stay for the campaign.

The youngster went to Blackpool with the aim of developing as a player, but he has struggled for game-time while at the Bloomfield Road.

John-Jules started strong by making an appearance in all ten of Blackpool’s opening league games, but has not featured in the league since mid-October.

As such, the Gunners are contemplating the best course of action regarding the youngster, although as of yet no decision has been taken.

Last month the Seasiders boss Neil Critchley urged John-Jules to be patient and wait for his opportunities.

The current loan is the youngster’s first to a Championship club, having spent the last two campaigns out at League One sides.

It now remains to be seen if Arsenal decide to recall John-Jules or whether they clear him to see out the rest of the campaign and fight for a spot in the team at Blackpool.