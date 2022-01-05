Aston Villa are closing in on a sensational deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the season, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

Barcelona have been trying to offload Coutinho over the last few transfer windows, without much luck due to his wage demands.

They have been looking to move him on this month as they bid to make space on their wage bill for new arrivals.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian but it has been claimed that he is now closing in on a move to Villa Park.

It has been suggested that Aston Villa are in talks with Barcelona over taking Coutinho to the Midlands on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The negotiations are believed to be at an advanced stage and the Brazilian is close to making a move to Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard was Coutinho’s team-mate at Liverpool and is keen to manage him at Aston Villa.

The former Red has been pushing for a move as he is not part of Xavi Hernandez’s plans at Barcelona going forward.

He wants to play regular football in order to be in the Brazil squad for the World Cup towards the end of this year and will be hoping Gerrard can revive his career.