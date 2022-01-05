Atletico Madrid tried to offer a new deal to Kieran Trippier to prevent him from joining Newcastle United in the ongoing transfer window, according to Spanish radio network Cadena SER.

Newcastle have an agreement in place with Atletico Madrid for the signature of the England international this month.

The Magpies have agreed to pay a fee in the region of £12m and the right-back is expected to undergo a medical with Newcastle today.

Atletico Madrid prevented him from leaving last summer but eventually decided to let him head home in the winter transfer window.

But it has been claimed that Atletico Madrid did put in an effort in to stop Trippier from joining Newcastle.

The Spanish champions tried offering him a new contract in order to convince him to stay on at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But Trippier has been keen to return to England and was sold on joining Newcastle this month, which he will now do.

He rejected any approaches from Atletico Madrid to sign a new contract and is now on the verge of joining Newcastle.

Trippier will become the highest-paid player at Newcastle once he completes his move to St. James’ Park.