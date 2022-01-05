Sven Botman is more inclined to join AC Milan than Newcastle United in this month’s transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Newcastle are keen to bolster their options in central defence and have zeroed in on Netherlands international Botman, who is on the books at French club Lille.

However, they face competition from Italian heavyweights AC Milan and Botman is claimed to be more excited by the prospect of joining the Serie A outfit, who are well placed to be playing in next season’s Champions League.

The Rossoneri though have been looking to loan Botman initially, rather than signing him; Lille prefer a sale.

The chips could fall in Newcastle’s favour, but it appears that all things being equal, Botman would choose to head to the San Siro.

Botman, who is due to turn 22 years old later this month, has made 17 appearances for Lille across all competitions this season.

He turned out in the Champions League group stage for Lille this season and won the Ligue 1 title with the club last term.

Lille have Botman under contract until the summer of 2025 and he is a key man in their backline.