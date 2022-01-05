Lyon have had no contact from Newcastle United over Moussa Dembele, despite suggestions the Magpies want the striker.

Dembele has been a Lyon player since the summer of 2018 and has put in impressive performances for the Ligue 1 club this season.

Whilst missing a portion of the season due to injury, Dembele has still made eleven appearances in the league and has scored four goals.

His performances have caught the attention of Newcastle who have an injury in the attacking department and are tipped to recruit.

However, the Magpies have so far not acted on their interest and made any contact with Lyon, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

An injury to star striker Callum Wilson has ruled him out for several of the upcoming games, but the Magpies are focused on first improving their defensive capabilities.

Demebele has prior experience in England as he was part of Fulham’s academy and made over 60 senior appearances for them in all competitions.

The forward departed Lyon last season on loan to Atletico Madrid, but could only manage seven appearances for the La Liga club, with no goals or assists.