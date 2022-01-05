Kieran Trippier did not need much convincing when Newcastle United made an approach to sign him in the ongoing winter transfer window, according to the Shields Gazette.

Trippier is on the verge of returning to England with Newcastle closing in on a deal to sign him from Atletico Madrid.

An agreement is in place between the two clubs with Newcastle expected to pay an initial fee in the region of £12m to the Spanish champions.

The former Tottenham star has been keen to return to England since last year and is expected to undergo a medical with Newcastle soon.

It has been claimed that Trippier was immediately sold on a move to Newcastle once the club made an approach for him.

The Magpies have been working on a deal to sign him for weeks and he is set to become the first signing of the new era at Newcastle.

Trippier did not need much convincing to consider the move and he will be the highest-paid player at the club.

But the negotiations took time as reportedly the talks were centred on what would happen if Newcastle are relegated from the Premier League.

But it seems everything is now in place for Newcastle to make their first signing of the winter window.