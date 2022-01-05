Everton defender Lucas Digne is not considering Newcastle United as an option as he seeks to leave Goodison Park this month, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Digne has had a falling out with Rafael Benitez and has not played a game for the Toffees since early December.

Everton recently signed Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko in the winter window in anticipation of the Frenchman leaving the club.

The France left-back is keen to move on and Newcastle are prepared to add him to the ranks, although they face competition for his signature.

And it has been claimed that Digne is not even considering Newcastle as a legitimate option in the ongoing transfer window.

The Magpies may be the only club who are prepared to put down the fee to sign him in a straightforward transfer this month.

But Digne is not interested in a move to St. James’ Park and is not considering Newcastle as one of his suitors.

Inter are also interested in the defender but the Frenchman is said to prefer a move to a club in the Premier League.

Chelsea are also keen to sign the 28-year-old left-back but they are yet to hold any talks to sign him.