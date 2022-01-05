Manchester United are becoming serious about a swoop to land Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal team-mate Ruben Neves, according to talkSPORT.

Neves has been at Wolves since 2017 and has been one of the most impressive midfielders in the Premier League since they were promoted.

His performances have often led to interest from bigger clubs in the Premier League, but Wolves have managed to keep him for longer than anticipated.

However, it has been claimed that serious interest is again building amongst Premier League clubs in snaring Neves away from Wolves.

Manchester United are said to be considering making a move for the 24-year-old midfielder.

The Premier League giants are expected to invest in their midfield soon and Neves is being closely watched by the Red Devils.

His ability to control the play from deep in the midfield is missing from their squad and Manchester United are weighing up tabling an offer.

But it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will consider trying to sign Neves in the winter transfer window.

Wolves are only expected to invest into their squad in January if they sell one of their major players.

It remains to be seen whether the club will consider selling Neves if Manchester United table a bid in January.