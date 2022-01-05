Former Scottish top flight star John McMaster is of the view that Everton new boy Nathan Patterson is a far better right-back than Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, despite him costing significantly more than the ex-Rangers starlet.

The Toffees swooped to snap up Patterson from Scottish champions Rangers on Tuesday for an initial fee of £12m, with further add-ons worth £4m.

Everton failed with multiple bids for the 20-year-old in the summer, but finally managed to seal a deal for him early in the ongoing window, and he will now support veteran Seamus Coleman in the right-back role.

Scottish great McMaster rates Patterson highly and insists he is a far better right-back than Manchester United’s Wan-Bissaka, who cost £50m in the summer of 2019 from Crystal Palace.

McMaster explained that the prices clubs play in the English market are ridiculous, and stressed Aberdeen should ask a significant fee for their starlet Calvin Ramsay, who is linked with interest from south of the border.

“The English market is ridiculous with the prices they pay”, McMaster was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“Manchester United spent £50m on Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and yet Patterson is a far better right back than him and only goes for £11m.

“But that’s the attitude down there when it comes to signing from Scotland, so Dave Cormack and Aberdeen will have to dig in to get anything like a worthwhile price for Ramsay, if they and boy decide the time is right for him to leave.”

In addition to bolstering their right-back position by bringing in Patterson, Everton have added to their options at left-back by signing Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Toffees boss Rafael Benitez is also keen on bringing in a right-winger and a midfielder before the winter window slams shut.