Newcastle United enquired about a potential deal for Flamengo hitman Gabriel Barbosa last week, as they weigh up whether to try to sign him, and were given a clear message on the terms of a possible transfer.

While the Magpies are focusing on strengthening their leaky defence over the course of this month’s transfer window, they are also alive to adding a striker to the ranks.

Barbosa, better known as Gabigol, is looking to head back to Europe following a disappointing spell at Inter, and the Premier League is in his sights.

Newcastle asked about Gabigol last week, according to journalist Dean Jones, having been led to believe a loan deal could be possible.

Brazilian giants Flamengo however were clear that they will not loan the 25-year-old.

Flamengo are only willing to consider a cash sale for Gabigol.

Newcastle must now decide whether they want to pull the trigger on an offer and try to take the Brazilian striker to St James’ Park this month.

Gabigol has also been linked with other Premier League sides, including Aston Villa and West Ham United.