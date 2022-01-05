AC Milan have backed out of the race to sign top Newcastle United defensive target Sven Botman in the January transfer window, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 21-year-old Dutch defender is a highly-rated talent in Europe and several clubs are interested in snaring him away from Lille.

Botman is the top defensive target for Newcastle in the winter transfer window and the club have continued to try and sign him following reportedly receiving encouragement from the player’s camp.

But their main rival in the race for Botman this month, AC Milan, have been putting in hard yards for weeks in order to set up an initial loan for the centre-back from Lille.

However, it has been claimed, that the Rossoneri have now tapped out of the race to sign Botman in January.

The Serie A giants are not prepared to offer the €30m fee that Lille have been demanding for the Dutchman.

AC Milan are only ready to consider signing him on loan with an option to buy but Lille are unwilling to do a deal on those terms.

The club have now decided against making a play for Botman in January and will consider other options.

It could give Newcastle a clear run at the player this month and they have no qualms in meeting Lille’s asking price for Botman.