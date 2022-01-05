Newcastle United will announce the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in a matter of hours, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Magpies have thrashed out an agreement with Atletico Madrid to bring Trippier back to English football and are now putting the finishing touches to the transfer.

They are keen to get the deal over the line quickly, with signing Trippier a statement of intent from the club’s new owners.

And Newcastle are set to delight their fans soon as it is suggested that the formal announcement of Trippier’s capture is just hours away.

The full-back is set to have a relegation release clause in his contract, but will hope to not have to use it as the Magpies battle the drop.

Trippier is expected to be the first of a raft of new signings at Newcastle over the course of the current transfer window.

The club have conceded 42 goals so far in the Premier League and boss Eddie Howe is keen to see his defensive options tightened.

Trippier is set to become the highest paid player at Newcastle when he puts pen to paper to his contract at the club.