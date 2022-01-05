Millwall have rejected two offers made by Nottingham Forest for their winger Jed Wallace, according to the South London News.

Wallace’s contract with Millwall expires at the end of the season and the winger has emerged as a point of interest for the Reds.

However, the Tricky Trees are not the only ones interested in acquiring his services as Turkish champions Besiktas are also keen on the player.

Besiktas want to sign a pre-contract with Wallace that would see the winger see out the season with Millwall and then go to Turkey on a free transfer.

Nottingham Forest have been dealt another blow in their pursuit of the winger as the Lions have rejected their two of their offers for him.

Millwall feel the offers made by the Tricky Trees were insulting as they regard Wallace as a pivotal member of their squad.

Wallace has started 20 of Millwall’s games this season, playing the full 90 in almost all of them, and has scored five goals in addition to providing six assists.

Nottingham Forest are in contention for the playoff spots and want to improve their attacking options, but along with Wallace, they have also had a bid rejected for Blackpoll winger Josh Bowler.