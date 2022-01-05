Roma are closing in on a loan deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal, but are intending to make the move permanent next summer, even though there is no purchase option, according to CBS Sports.

Maitland-Niles was keen on leaving Arsenal in the summer as he looked for regular playing time, but was convinced to stay put by Mikel Arteta.

The 24-year-old is finally set to exit the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing window with Italian giants Roma managing to convince Arsenal to allow him to leave.

Roma are close to sealing a loan deal for the Englishman in the coming days, but they were unable to negotiate an option to make his move permanent in the summer.

However, the Giallorossi are still intending to snap up Maitland-Niles on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Rome giants have not reached any kind of agreement with Arsenal on a fee over a permanent move for their academy product.

And as such Roma will need to sit at the negotiating table later this year to add Maitland-Niles to their ranks permanently.

It remains to be seen if a good spell in Italy will convince Arsenal to demand a high price from Roma for a permanent deal.