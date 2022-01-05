Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been offered to Roma but his current wages are a major stumbling block for the Serie A giants.

The Giallorossi are close to getting a deal over the line to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

But Jose Mourinho wants to bring in more reinforcements for midfield and Roma are looking at several options across Europe.

The Serie A giants have been linked with having an interest in signing Tottenham midfielder Ndombele, who has struggled to impress Antonio Conte.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Frenchman has been offered to Roma through intermediaries in the ongoing transfer window.

Mourinho managed him at Tottenham and Roma are admirers of the Frenchman.

The Serie A giants are looking at him but are wary of the money he is earning on his current contract at Tottenham.

Ndombele is on a deal worth more than £10m per year at Spurs and Roma do not have the funds to meet those demands.

The Serie A giants are only likely to move for him if the midfielder agrees to take a major pay cut in order to leave Tottenham.