Sheffield Wednesday are putting all their energy into signing a new centre-back in time for their game against Plymouth Argyle, according to Yorkshire Live.

With injuries proving to be a bothersome menace for manager Darren Moore’s side, the Owls are eager to bring in a centre-back to provide depth in that area.

It was speculated that the Owls were looking at former player Mark Beevers to address their centre-back problems, but he is believed to not be a target.

Instead the Owls are pursuing alternatives and they have set a deadline as to when they want a new centre-back at Hillsborough.

The Owls are keen to get a new centre-back in the door before 15th January’s game at Hillsborough against the Pilgrims.

Towards that aim, it is understood Moore and the recruitment team have already spoken with a number of candidates.

The game against Plymouth could turn out to be a vital one for the Owls and Moore will be hoping he has all the resources at his disposal to get a win against them.

The Pilgrims currently occupy the last League One playoff spot, with the Owls lagging behind in ninth place and six points off Plymouth.