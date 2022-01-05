West Ham United are interested in a move for Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr in the ongoing transfer window.

Hammers boss David Moyes is keen on bolstering the centre-back position this month following serious injuries to first choice duo Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

West Ham are looking to seal a top four finish in the Premier League this season and also have plans to go far in the Europa League, but they are shorthanded in the heart of defence.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Irons are keen on signing Chelsea defender Sarr in the ongoing window.

Sarr, 22, saw a loan move to German side Greuther Furth fall through in the summer and has since made only a single top flight appearance under Thomas Tuchel so far this term.

In addition to West Ham, Italian side Torino, French outfit Strasbourg and Premier League relegation candidates Watford are all interested in the Chelsea man.

However, Sarr is in no rush to leave Stamford Bridge in this winter window despite a lack of game time at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether interested parties in the likes of West Ham will swoop for Sarr in the coming days.