Wolves have set a high asking price for midfielder Ruben Neves, who is wanted at Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been one of the top midfielders in the Premier League over the last few years and has been regularly linked with a move away from Wolves.

Manchester United are believed to be in the market for a midfielder in January as Ralf Rangnick looks to add some impetus and energy to the middle of the park.

The Red Devils are amongst clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the Portuguese in the winter transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Wolves will consider selling him if they receive a certain financial package from his departure.

The Premier League club are open to letting him go if they can bring in funds to further reinforce their squad.

Wolves would be prepared to do a deal and sell Neves if they receive a financial package upwards of £50m.

Neves has been on Manchester United’s wish list for some time and it remains to be seen whether they look to fork out big money to sign him this month.