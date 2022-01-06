AC Milan have changed the nature of their battle with Newcastle United for Sven Botman after the club’s owner sanctioned a permanent transfer swoop for the Lille man.

The Dutch defender’s future at Lille has been under the scanner with AC Milan identifying him as a key target for this month’s transfer window.

Newcastle also want Botman and have been working to convince the Lille man to move to the north east of England.

AC Milan are their main competition and it has been claimed that Botman does prefer the Rossoneri.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the AC Milan technical committee have the approval of the owner to try and sign the Dutchman on a permanent deal.

AC Milan have been working on a deal to sign Botman on loan with an option to buy, but Lille have always been pushing for a permanent sale.

Newcastle have been prepared to meet their €30m asking price and sign the centre-back on a permanent deal.

But now the Serie A giants are prepared to change their approach and try and sign Botman in a straightforward purchase.

With Botman keener on a move to the San Siro, AC Milan now have the edge in the race to land the centre-back.