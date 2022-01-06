Ainsley Maitland-Niles will fly out to Italy later today to complete his loan move to Roma from Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

Roma have agreed on a loan deal until the end of the season with Arsenal to sign the midfielder as part of their winter window plans.

The Serie A giants took their time to work out an agreement and for the moment, they do not have an option to buy him in the loan agreement.

Maitland-Niles underwent a medical in London on Wednesday and is now ready to complete the move to Roma.

It has been claimed that he will be travelling to Italy later today and when there he will join Roma for the rest of the season.

The two clubs have worked out all the relevant details of the deal and Roma have also sorted out his work permit.

Roma have also thrashed out personal terms with the player and he will soon sign the loan contract in Italy.

Jose Mourinho has been keen on signing Maitland-Niles due to his versatility and everything is in place for the deal to be completed.