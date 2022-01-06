Barcelona are pushing Aston Villa to take Philippe Coutinho on an 18-month loan rather than a six-month loan agreement.

The Brazilian is wanted by Aston Villa and the Premier League outfit are trying to take him to Villa Park on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Barcelona are keen to move Coutinho and his large wages off the books and as such, they are pushing Aston Villa for an 18-month loan, according to Catalan daily Sport.

Coutinho has 18 months remaining on his contract at the Camp Nou and Barcelona’s intention is to see him go permanently.

As such they are trying to squeeze Aston Villa into agreeing an 18-month loan.

With Coutinho on a lucrative contract at Barcelona it remains to be seen if the club will subsidise his wages at Villa Park.

The former Liverpool midfielder’s stock remains high in the Premier League despite a poor spell at Barcelona after joining on a big money deal from Anfield.

He had a loan spell away from Barcelona at Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 season, but the Bavarians passed on signing him permanently.