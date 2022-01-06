Jean-Philippe Gbamin is attracting interest from Germany and Italy in the ongoing window, with Everton open to sanctioning an exit, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Gbamin arrived at Goodison Park from German side Mainz in the summer of 2019, but has endured a nightmare spell on Merseyside owing to multiple injuries.

The midfielder was hardly available for selection prior to this season since joining the Toffees but he has featured in three Premier League games this season, including making one start.

However, Gbamin is not part of boss Rafael Benitez’s long-term plans at Everton and the club have told him that he can leave in the ongoing window.

And 26-year-old is attracting interest from clubs in both Germany, where he plied his trade for three seasons, and from Italy.

A loan move is more likely to happen than a permanent deal, but as it stands, Gbamin is not close to an exit.

Everton though would prefer to sell the midfielder outright, as they look to bring in more cash, with Benitez keen on making further additions to his squad.

The Toffees have already roped in two full-backs but are in the market for a winger and a midfielder.