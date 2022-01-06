Gabriel Agbonlahor has expressed his strong belief that Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will get the best out of Phillipe Coutinho, if his club manage to seal a deal for him from Barcelona.

Coutinho left Liverpool in January 2018 for a record fee to his dream club Barcelona, but the move did not go according to plan as he failed to live up to his billing.

The Brazilian is looking to leave the Camp Nou in the ongoing window and is keen on a return to the Premier League, where he has multiple admirers, including Gerrard’s Aston Villa, who are in contact with the Spaniards over a loan move for the player.

Ex-Aston Villa hitman Agbonlahor believes Gerrard will be able to get Coutinho back to his top form, provided the Brazilian moves to Villa Park this month.

Gerrard played alongside Coutinho at Liverpool where the Brazilian had a superb spell, and Agbonlahor insists he is the type of player that can boost the Midlands club’s chances of a top six finish in the league.

“I look at the Aston Villa side at the moment and they have got three or four players who to me are mediocre and Steven Gerrard, he will want top, top players”, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT while discussing Coutinho possibly arriving at Villa Park this season.

“He has not come to Aston Villa to finish 12th, 13th every season.

“He is going to want to finish in the top six with Aston Villa and players like Coutinho are going to give Villa a better chance.

“Yes, he has not been at his best at Barcelona, but sure Steven Gerrard will get the best out of him.

“So, fingers crossed, I hope he comes.”

It remains to be seen whether Coutinho and Gerrard will be reunited at Villa Park in the coming weeks.