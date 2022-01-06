Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has expressed his concern at the situation at Manchester United amid reports that the players are not convinced about first team coach Chris Armas.

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick added Armas, 49, to his coaching set-up at the club, something which raised eyebrows for some.

Former Ireland international Kevin Kilbane pointed to Armas’ disastrous stint in the MLS as Toronto FC coach and expressed his surprise at Manchester United appointing him.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Manchester United’s players are unconvinced about Armas, especially by his training drills, which they think lack direction.

Fjortoft is concerned by the claims and feels that if the reports are true then the problems at Manchester United run deep, with certain players needing to be offloaded as they are engaging in the blame game.

He wrote on Twitter: “If these reports true – the problem is even worse than I thought.

“This blame-game is embarrassing.

“All my experience tell me this are a few rotten feeding media/other outside-persons.

“The players need to be identified and thrown out of the dressing-room.”

Manchester United are still struggling to live up to expectations after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Rangnick and lost 1-0 at home against Wolves on their last outing.