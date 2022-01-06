Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that there is no shame in saying that Kieran Trippier is set to join Newcastle United only for the money.

The stage is set for Trippier to become the first signing for Newcastle under the new owners and he is expected to be announced later today.

Newcastle have agreed to pay a fee of £12m and the defender will become the highest-paid player at the club once he officially joins the Magpies.

Pundits are divided on the motivation behind Trippier agreeing to join Newcastle with some insisting that it is more than just the money on offer from the club.

But Agbonlahor stressed that anyone who thinks that it is more than just about money is deluded.

He stressed that there is nothing wrong in admitting that the money on offer from Newcastle was too tempting for Trippier and he is joining the club for financial reasons.

The former striker said on talkSPORT: “Kieran Trippier is going to Newcastle for money and money alone.

“He will get probably £150,000-a week and he was probably on £90,000-a week at Atletico Madrid, he is 30 years of age and he is going to top up the retirement fund.

“He is not going to be there at his peak when Newcastle will be challenging for European places.

“He has gone there for the money and I have got no problem with it. I’d do exactly the same if I was him.

“But any fan or any pundit who believes that he is going there because he wants to play for Newcastle needs to give their head a wobble.

“He is leaving Champions League football in February, he is leaving a team with whom he won La Liga last season.

“Come on, he has gone there for the money and credit to him.”

Trippier has been keen to return to England since last summer when Manchester United were interested in him.